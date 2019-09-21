Dr. Michael Darst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Darst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
True North Dental Pllc91 Hammond Ln, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-5600
Cvph Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-5600
Mountain View Pediatrics Pllc159 Margaret St Ste 100, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 314-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I had to see Dr. Darst over the course of several months due to a fracture in my foot. I was very pleased with his services and staff. He was very straightforward and answered many of my questions. The office was very clean.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992874911
Education & Certifications
- Ohio College Of Massotherapy
