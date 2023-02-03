Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD
Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, Reid Health and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dattoli's Office Locations
Dattoli Cancer Center and Brachytherapy Research I2803 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 957-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Reid Health
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in Vietnam over 3 months ago when I got my prostate cancer diagnosis. The treatment recommended to me would have destroyed my quality of life. I did some research on the Internet and found a recommendation for Dr. Dattoli on a Facebook Prostate Cancer Support Group. I checked out his webpage, liked what I saw, and arranged for a consultation. It was free, can you believe it? After speaking with the doctor for 20 minutes or so, my mind was made up. I dropped everything and arranged to fly 10,000 miles to Sarasota, where I am currently finishing my treatment. I consider myself one of the luckiest men in the world to have found Dr. Dattoli. It's early yet but everything seems to be working out medically, my PSA level is close to zero, and I'm feeling better every day. My treatment consisted of 37 sessions of targeted radiation concurrent with 3 months of hormone therapy, followed by radioactive seed implants, and a short course of booster radiation. The rest is in g*d's hands.
About Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1235240664
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Brachytherapy and subsequent Assistant Associate attending
- NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Vassar College Valedictorian
- Radiation Oncology
