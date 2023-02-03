See All Radiation Oncologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD

Radiation Oncology
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD

Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, Reid Health and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dattoli works at Dattoli Cancer Center and Brachytherapy Research Institute in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dattoli's Office Locations

    Dattoli Cancer Center and Brachytherapy Research I
    2803 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 957-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Reid Health
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 52 ratings
    Feb 03, 2023
    I was in Vietnam over 3 months ago when I got my prostate cancer diagnosis. The treatment recommended to me would have destroyed my quality of life. I did some research on the Internet and found a recommendation for Dr. Dattoli on a Facebook Prostate Cancer Support Group. I checked out his webpage, liked what I saw, and arranged for a consultation. It was free, can you believe it? After speaking with the doctor for 20 minutes or so, my mind was made up. I dropped everything and arranged to fly 10,000 miles to Sarasota, where I am currently finishing my treatment. I consider myself one of the luckiest men in the world to have found Dr. Dattoli. It's early yet but everything seems to be working out medically, my PSA level is close to zero, and I'm feeling better every day. My treatment consisted of 37 sessions of targeted radiation concurrent with 3 months of hormone therapy, followed by radioactive seed implants, and a short course of booster radiation. The rest is in g*d's hands.
    About Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1235240664
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship in Brachytherapy and subsequent Assistant Associate attending
    • NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue Hosp
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • Vassar College Valedictorian
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dattoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dattoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dattoli works at Dattoli Cancer Center and Brachytherapy Research Institute in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dattoli’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Dattoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dattoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dattoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dattoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

