Overview of Dr. Michael Davalle, MD

Dr. Michael Davalle, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Davalle works at Cardiac Surgery Associates in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.