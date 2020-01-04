Dr. Michael Davalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Davalle, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Davalle, MD
Dr. Michael Davalle, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Davalle's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery Associates133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 200, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 782-1500
-
2
Cardiac Surgery Associates2650 Warrenville Rd Ste 280, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 782-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was extremely pleased with Dr. Davalle and the great care I received after my triple bypass heart surgery! I highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Michael Davalle, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386600039
Education & Certifications
- New York University|Rush University
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola U
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
