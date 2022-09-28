Dr. Michael Beitle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beitle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beitle, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Beitle, MD
Dr. Michael Beitle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Beitle works at
Dr. Beitle's Office Locations
-
1
M David Beitle MD235 Plain St Ste 101A, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1533
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beitle?
I have been seeing Dr. Beitle for almost 20 years. As others have said, he and his staff are wonderful. Dr. Beitle makes you feel comfortable from the start. Very friendly, polite, smart and willing to listen to concerns and address them with compassion and intelligence. His warm, easy going personality is refreshing in today's medical world. The office is clean and modern with all the high tech tools/equipment needed.
About Dr. Michael Beitle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1659318392
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beitle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beitle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beitle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beitle works at
Dr. Beitle has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beitle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beitle speaks Portuguese.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beitle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beitle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beitle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.