Dr. Michael Davis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Davis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike700 W Germantown Pike # S101, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 233-3660
Einstein Gastroenterology at Moss Building5401 Old York Rd Ste, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Davis, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1265649651
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.