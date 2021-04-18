Overview of Dr. Michael Davis, MD

Dr. Michael Davis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.