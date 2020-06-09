Dr. Michael Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dawson, MD
Dr. Michael Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with University of Florida
Aws Physicians5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 430, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-5196
Atlanta Womens Specialists3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 667-7440
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dawson was a Godsend. I was seeing another doctor at the same office who called me on the phone while I was driving to tell me that based on some genetic testing results, our son may not make it. After that call, I was so distraught and I knew that I needed another opinion, and a new doctor who would not share that type of information over the phone. I read the very positive reviews about Dr. Dawson and he seemed to have all of those qualities. Once we met, I was very impressed and instantly knew he should be my doctor. My husband was also pleased that he had reviewed my chart prior to our meeting and understood my circumstances, because our previous doctor would often not . Dr. Dawson is very dedicated to his patients and his work. We often joked about how he needed to take a vacation, but on the night of my child's delivery, I was so thankful for his dedication. He stayed later to perform my unplanned c-section.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1669401204
- University of Florida
