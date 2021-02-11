Dr. Michael Dayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dayton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Dayton, MD
Dr. Michael Dayton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Uchealth Broomfield Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Dayton works at
Dr. Dayton's Office Locations
Uchealth Hand Clinic - Anschutz Medical Campus1635 Aurora Ct Fl 4, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1900
Academic Office 112631 E 17th Ave Ste B202, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Broomfield Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a knee replacement done by Dr. Dayton in January of 2020. I have sensitivity to metals, which is a major problem, but Dr. Dayton treated it seriously and I have a fantastic new knee. I couldn't not have asked for a better outcome. Just got my 1 year check up and I am thrilled.
About Dr. Michael Dayton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayton works at
Dr. Dayton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.