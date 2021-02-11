Overview of Dr. Michael Dayton, MD

Dr. Michael Dayton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Uchealth Broomfield Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Dayton works at Uchealth Hand Clinic - Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.