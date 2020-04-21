Overview

Dr. Michael De Jesus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaver Falls, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. De Jesus works at Valley Gastroentrology Association in Beaver Falls, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.