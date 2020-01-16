Overview

Dr. Michael De La Hunt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. De La Hunt works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.