Overview of Dr. Michael Deal, MD

Dr. Michael Deal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Deal works at East Georgia Pediatrics in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.