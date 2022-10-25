See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michael Decherd, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Decherd, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (56)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Decherd, MD

Dr. Michael Decherd, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Decherd works at San Antonio Plastic Surgery Institute in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
4.6 (301)
View Profile
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
4.9 (56)
View Profile

Dr. Decherd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael E. Decherd M.d. P.A.
    414 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Decherd?

    Oct 25, 2022
    First, let me established that Dr. Decherd is skilled and kind, with an amazing staff. After years of hating my small breast, I finally decided to take care of it. Dr. Decherd is highly recommended and after seeing his beautiful results, I made my consult for breast augmentation. Dr. Decherd was calmed, professional and listened to my request. He and his nurse walked me through the entire process from start to finish. He made me feel at home, at ease and well-taken care of. I knew I was in good hands. My surgery went smooth and painless. The recovery process was a breeze. I’m two month post-op and Dr. Decherd succeeded on giving me the most natural, beautiful results. If you are thinking about having a procedure, PLEASE go see Dr. Michael Decherd. Remember ladies, he is a professional. Take his advice! He will help you achieve a look that is natural and perfectly fits your unique body. I'm definitely happy with my decision!
    Lucia — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Decherd, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Decherd, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Decherd to family and friends

    Dr. Decherd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Decherd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Decherd, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Decherd, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033163084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UT Southwestern
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Texas Med Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Decherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Decherd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Decherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Decherd works at San Antonio Plastic Surgery Institute in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Decherd’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Decherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decherd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Decherd, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.