Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Renal Associates PA Westoverhills5620 Lone Star Pkwy Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 403-7978
Westover Hills Clinic PA11212 State Highway 151 Ste 190, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 949-0469
Mohamad A. Nawar MD Mph PA2201 N Bedell Ave Ste E, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (210) 520-4303
Renal Associates, P.A.5131 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1515
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
He has treated me for years for 3rd stage kidney disease. He has helped me to keep it from getting any worse that it was when I was first referred to him. During the course of one visit, he noted my low pulse rate and questioned me about it. When I told him that I had noticed it during recent visits to a couple of other doctors, he encouraged me to check into it. As a result, my PCP referred me to an electro-cardiologist, who diagnosed bradycardia and recommended a pacemaker. I have felt better ever since the procedure, and thank Dr. DeGaetano for noticing the problem at just about every visit to his office. Great doctor.
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881660454
- Nat'l Capital Consortium|Winthrop University Hospital
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Nephrology
Dr. Degaetano has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degaetano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Degaetano speaks Spanish.
