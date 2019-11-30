See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO

Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Degaetano works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Degaetano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Associates PA Westoverhills
    5620 Lone Star Pkwy Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 403-7978
  2. 2
    Westover Hills Clinic PA
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 190, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 949-0469
  3. 3
    Mohamad A. Nawar MD Mph PA
    2201 N Bedell Ave Ste E, Del Rio, TX 78840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 520-4303
  4. 4
    Renal Associates, P.A.
    5131 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881660454
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nat'l Capital Consortium|Winthrop University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
