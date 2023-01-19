Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD
Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - Mainland, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.
Colorectal Surgery , Manahawkin44 Nautilus Dr, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3390
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - Mainland
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Shore Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Went to a unnamed hospital with severe abdominal pain.emergency room did test and found my appendix burst.A Dr.i will leave unnamed showed up for emergency surgery a day later.did surgery and said was a success.felt worse after 2 days.long story short was in intensive care for 12 days with no answers.left that hospital deathly sick.ask for second opinion which happened to be Dr.Delrosario.took one look at me and had me back in surgery that day.other Dr. Took out a piece of lymph fat and was on wrong side of body.the other Dr said I was just searching searching for pain medicine and dismissed me like some drug addict.I was actually dieing of septis.Dr. Del Rosario saved my life.Straight up Best Dr.in South Jersey.easy to talk to and extremely knowledgeable.Thanks Dr.Mike ??
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1427158831
- University of Illinois Hospital
- St Barnabas Med Center
- State University of New York, College of Medicine
- Vassar College
- General Surgery
Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Rosario speaks French, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
