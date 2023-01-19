Overview

Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - Mainland, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Del Rosario works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.