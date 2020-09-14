Overview

Dr. Michael Demarkles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Demarkles works at MEDICAL GROUP INC in Beverly, MA with other offices in Middleton, MA and Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.