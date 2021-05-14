Dr. Michael Demeure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demeure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Demeure, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Demeure, MD
Dr. Michael Demeure, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Demeure's Office Locations
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5390Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fifteen years ago today, Dr. Demeure was the surgeon who assisted my wife who had been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. We had been told she had two months to live. Dr. Demeure did the surgery and following his recommendations for chemotherapy and radiation, we had six WONDERFUL years together and I will always say that he was the one that made the difference. Thanks, Dr. Demeure
About Dr. Michael Demeure, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demeure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demeure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demeure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demeure has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demeure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Demeure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demeure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demeure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demeure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.