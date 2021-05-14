Overview of Dr. Michael Demeure, MD

Dr. Michael Demeure, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Demeure works at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.