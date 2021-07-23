Overview

Dr. Michael Demko, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Demko works at Velda Rose Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.