Dr. Michael Dempewolf, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Anderson County Hospital, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Dempewolf works at Sano Orthopedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Garnett, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.