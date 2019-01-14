Dr. Michael Denenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Denenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Denenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Denenberg works at
Southeast Pulmonary & Critical Care370 Herlong Ave S Ste 200, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 980-5864
- Piedmont Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Great doctor easy to get a work in if you’re sick compassionate ,caring ,also has a wonderful staff
- Nw Meml Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Denenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denenberg works at
Dr. Denenberg has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Denenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.