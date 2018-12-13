Overview of Dr. Michael Dengel, MD

Dr. Michael Dengel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Dengel works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.