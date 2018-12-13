Dr. Michael Dengel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dengel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dengel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dengel, MD
Dr. Michael Dengel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Dengel's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He save my life, a couple of years ago, after I had a serious fall and hitted my head, very hard. I was taken to emergency, Mercy Sacramento hospital , since been a heart patient, is there where all my medical records are. Dr Dangel took care of me in ICU and could stop my brain’s bleeding. It was close, but I survived . In my opinion, he is a excelente doctor.
About Dr. Michael Dengel, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
