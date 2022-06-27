Overview of Dr. Michael Dente, DPM

Dr. Michael Dente, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dente works at Williamsburg Podiatry in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.