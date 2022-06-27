See All Podiatric Surgeons in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Michael Dente, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Dente, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Williamsburg, VA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Dente, DPM

Dr. Michael Dente, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dente works at Williamsburg Podiatry in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dente's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael A Dente Jr Dpm Plc
    356 Mclaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 345-3022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dente?

    Jun 27, 2022
    We have had multiple appointments with Dr. Dente. He and his staff are always friendly and welcoming to patients. Dr. Dente is direct in his assessments and provides kind service to those who suffer with foot problems. He is very approachable and readily answers our questions. He also provides good referrals to other medical practitioners.
    Jean — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Dente, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Dente, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dente to family and friends

    Dr. Dente's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dente

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Dente, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Dente, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548202260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jacksonville Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Unc Charlotte
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dente, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dente works at Williamsburg Podiatry in Williamsburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dente’s profile.

    Dr. Dente has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Dente, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.