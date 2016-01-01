Overview of Dr. Michael Depersis, DO

Dr. Michael Depersis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Depersis works at Guthrie Medical Group in Vestal, NY with other offices in Owego, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.