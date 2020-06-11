Overview of Dr. Michael Dershowitz, DPM

Dr. Michael Dershowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Dershowitz works at Southwest Foot Institute in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.