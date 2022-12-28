Dr. Michael Desalvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Desalvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Desalvo, MD
Dr. Michael Desalvo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Desalvo's Office Locations
East Jefferson Ear Nose&Throat3645 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-4677Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Desalvo is EXCELLENT. He has a WONDERFUL Bedside manner. NEVER rushes his patients, explains condition and provides as many options that can help improve your health conditions. He cares about his patients in every way possible. Dr. Desalvo’s staff is the BEST MEDICAL STAFF ANYWHERE. They treat EACH and EVERY patient SO VERY KIND AND PROFESSIONAL.
About Dr. Michael Desalvo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477504397
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
