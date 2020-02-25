Overview of Dr. Michael Desautel, MD

Dr. Michael Desautel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Desautel works at Advanced Urology Institute, LLC in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.