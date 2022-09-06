Overview of Dr. Michael Desouza, MD

Dr. Michael Desouza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Desouza works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

