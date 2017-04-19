Dr. Deucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Deucher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Deucher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates Inc.7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C208, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2708
- 2 18181 Pearl Rd Ste B204, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 816-2708
3
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates6707 Powers Blvd Ste 308, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 887-9645
4
Premier Physicians Centers Inc4065 Center Rd Ste 110, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (440) 816-2708
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a good doctor but very over rated if you have minor problems he's great but anything more and he's just another referral doc I wouldn't go out of my way to see him YOUR pcp can do almost all he does and more be ware if you become too much he well dump you and laugh about it
About Dr. Michael Deucher, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962432518
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
