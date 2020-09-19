Overview of Dr. Michael Devine, MD

Dr. Michael Devine, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta Health and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Devine works at Charlottesville Hand Surgery in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.