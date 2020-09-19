Dr. Michael Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Devine, MD
Dr. Michael Devine, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta Health and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Charlottesville Hand Surgery320 Winding River Ln Ste 303, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 984-4263
- Augusta Health
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot say enough about Dr Devine. He is AMAZING! Excellent bedside manner and a great surgeon. He did an excellent job on my 14 year old son’s humerus fracture repair and I found him to be reasonably priced. He takes his time with his patients greeting, explaining details and answering questions. He is always so kind and passionate. I’d give him 10 stars If I could.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.