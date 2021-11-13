Overview of Dr. Michael Devito, MD

Dr. Michael Devito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Devito works at Albany Medical Center in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.