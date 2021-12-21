Overview of Dr. Michael Devlin, MD

Dr. Michael Devlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Devlin works at Devlin Cosmetic Surgery Michael Devlin, M.D. in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.