Dr. Michael Devlin, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Devlin, MD

Dr. Michael Devlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Devlin works at Devlin Cosmetic Surgery Michael Devlin, M.D. in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Devlin Cosmetic Surgery Michael Devlin, M.D.
    10801 Executive Center Dr Ste 101, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blepharochalasis
Blepharoptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Blepharochalasis
Blepharoptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Devlin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790809002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Devlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devlin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Devlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devlin works at Devlin Cosmetic Surgery Michael Devlin, M.D. in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Devlin’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Devlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

