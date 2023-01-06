Dr. Michael Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
Dr. Michael Diamond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
Friendship Psychiatric4701 Willard Ave Ste 233, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-4570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It has been quite a while since I visited with Dr.D. I have recommended him whenever given the chance. He is an honest listener and does well in guiding the patient into clearer and broader viewpoints of their experience and journey. He will suggest anti-depressants when necessary, and is very supportive in the use and choices of any prescription. I am very grateful for Dr.D.
About Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
Psychiatry
36 years of experience
English
1588830343
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Psychiatry
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
