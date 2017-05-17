See All Cardiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dibbs works at Cardiology Center of Acadiana, Inc, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Center of Acadiana Inc.
    121 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 984-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 17, 2017
    DR. Dibbs takes the time to explain what is going on and how we can make it better. Some times there's a wait time but that's because he has emergency and needs to go see about patient at hospital. I don't mine a little wait time if someone else needs him in hospital.
    Angela D. Abshire in Kaplan, LA — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD

    Cardiology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1629073457
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor Coll of Med
    Baylor
    American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
