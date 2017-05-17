Overview

Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dibbs works at Cardiology Center of Acadiana, Inc, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.