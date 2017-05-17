Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dibbs works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center of Acadiana Inc.121 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dibbs?
DR. Dibbs takes the time to explain what is going on and how we can make it better. Some times there's a wait time but that's because he has emergency and needs to go see about patient at hospital. I don't mine a little wait time if someone else needs him in hospital.
About Dr. Michael Dibbs, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629073457
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Baylor
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibbs works at
Dr. Dibbs has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.