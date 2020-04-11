Overview of Dr. Michael Dick, MD

Dr. Michael Dick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dick works at Northeast Indiana Pediatric Specialists PC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Port Huron, MI and Ishpeming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.