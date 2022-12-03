Overview

Dr. Michael Dickinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Sparrow Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Dickinson works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and North Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.