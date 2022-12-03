Dr. Michael Dickinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dickinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dickinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Sparrow Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE # MC117, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 885-5000
-
2
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 494-8724
-
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon2009 Holton Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 885-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickinson?
Very informative
About Dr. Michael Dickinson, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942289798
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital Sparrow Health System|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Blodgett Meml Mc
- Portsmouth Va Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.