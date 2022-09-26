Dr. Michael Didonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Didonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Didonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Didonna, MD
Dr. Michael Didonna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Didonna's Office Locations
Iu Health Saxony Hospital13000 E 136th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 612-2754
Saxony Office13100 E 136th St Ste 1200, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 688-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. D was awesome in every sense of the patient experience. I cannot say enough about his skill, his bedside manner, and his patience. If you are considering hand surgery, he's the best in my view
About Dr. Michael Didonna, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841260072
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
