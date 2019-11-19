Dr. Michael Dillingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dillingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dillingham, MD
Dr. Michael Dillingham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Dillingham's Office Locations
Sports Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Medicine Associates500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 995-1208
Califonria Advanced Imaging At Atherton3301 El Camino Real Ste 100, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 364-3080
SOAR - San Francisco1375 Sutter St Ste 105, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 387-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have an unfortunate habit of collecting athletic injuries, some number of which have required surgery. Dr Dillingham has been my best surgeon by far. Crisp and knowledgeable, he was always willing to take the time to explain and answer questions. And his surgical results were outstanding as well. Solved my issues in ways that led to surprisingly short rehab times. I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Michael Dillingham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1609808765
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
