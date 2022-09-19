Dr. Michael Diluna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diluna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Diluna, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Diluna, MD
Dr. Michael Diluna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2809
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2809Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Yale New Haven Childrens Hospital1 PARK ST, New Haven, CT 06504 Directions (203) 785-2809
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr DiLuna saved my daughter's life. After several, yes several, years and several doctors failed to diagnose her brain tumor, we arrived at Yale scared beyond what words can reveal. Dr DiLuna had already seen her scan and said to me, "...I know what it is and I'm going in to get it out...". And, he did just that. The confidence he exuded was comforting and reassuring. Never did I question the hands that my daughter's brain was entrusted to. Let's talk precision of those hands as well. 12 years later and absolutely NO REGROWTH. Dr DiLuna is our hero.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1265616726
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Diluna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diluna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diluna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Diluna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diluna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diluna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diluna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.