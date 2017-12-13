Overview

Dr. Michael Dimarino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Dimarino works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.