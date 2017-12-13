Dr. Michael Dimarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dimarino, MD
Dr. Michael Dimarino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dimarino works at
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
DiMarino-Kroop-Prieto Gastro-Intestinal Associates, PA26 E Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dimarino is an exceptional doctor. He knew what he was talking about and truly cared about any questions and concerns I had. He was a gentleman throughout my whole appointment and left me feeling confident and knowledgeable on my current issues. He was professional, yet talked to me in terms that made sense to me. I would highly recommend him and am very pleased with the care I received.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Dimarino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimarino accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimarino has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimarino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimarino.
