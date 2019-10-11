Dr. Dimattina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dimattina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dimattina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr DiMattina is the best!!! I cannot thank him and the staff at Dominion Fertility enough. I was turned away from other clinics, including Shady Grove, saying that they would not take me as a patient unless I agreed to use donor eggs. I have diminished ovarian reserve (super low AMH) and am a poor responder to the stimulation meds. Within a year of working with Dr D, I was pregnant using my own egg!! I delivered a healthy baby boy, who is now 3 years old. I have had to move to several different states over the last three years, which has caused me to have to try clinics in those areas for baby #2. After many horrible experiences elsewhere, I am headed back across country to see Dr D. I should have just traveled back to him years ago!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
