Overview of Dr. Michael Diminick, MD

Dr. Michael Diminick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Diminick works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.