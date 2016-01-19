Dr. Michael Dimino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dimino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dimino, MD
Dr. Michael Dimino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Dimino's Office Locations
Womens Physicians & Surgeons PA501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 536-5552
Women's Physicians & Surgeons312 Applegarth Rd Ste 102, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 860-0600
Manalapan510 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 536-5552
Womens Physicians & Surgeons245 Main St Ste A, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 566-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dimino is kind and caring. He's helped me through 2 pregnancies and he's wonderful! I can't say enough nice things!!!
About Dr. Michael Dimino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
