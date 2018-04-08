See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Maumee, OH
Dr. Michael Disher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Disher, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Disher, MD

Dr. Michael Disher, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Disher works at McLaren St. Luke's Multi-Specialty Practice in Maumee, OH with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN, South Bend, IN and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurotology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
3.7 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Disher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Ent. Inc.
    6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7555
  2. 2
    Ear Clinic of Indiana LLC
    9604 Coldwater Rd Ste 107, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 387-5820
  3. 3
    6301 University Commons, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 826-5609
  4. 4
    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat
    5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
ENT Cancer
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
ENT Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Disher?

    Apr 08, 2018
    Dr. Disher is one of the few doctors that I know that truly goes above and be on his scope of practice. He is not only a competent and talented physician but he is a wonderful human being that cares about his patients! I would recommend him to any one that is having problems with vertigo or recurrent ear infections. He is amazing and he listens to you, develops a plan of action and checks on you to make sure it is working. Very impressive work!
    Amy Tinlin in South Bend, Indiana — Apr 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Disher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Disher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Disher to family and friends

    Dr. Disher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Disher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Disher, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Disher, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205828985
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Health Sys|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Disher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Disher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Disher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Disher has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Disher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Disher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.