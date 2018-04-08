Dr. Michael Disher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Disher, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Disher, MD
Dr. Michael Disher, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Disher's Office Locations
Toledo Ent. Inc.6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 578-7555
Ear Clinic of Indiana LLC9604 Coldwater Rd Ste 107, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 387-5820
- 3 6301 University Commons, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (855) 826-5609
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Disher is one of the few doctors that I know that truly goes above and be on his scope of practice. He is not only a competent and talented physician but he is a wonderful human being that cares about his patients! I would recommend him to any one that is having problems with vertigo or recurrent ear infections. He is amazing and he listens to you, develops a plan of action and checks on you to make sure it is working. Very impressive work!
About Dr. Michael Disher, MD
- Neurotology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205828985
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Health Sys|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
