Dr. Michael Disiena, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Disiena, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
1
Berkshire Surgical Associates777 North St Ste 407, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 445-6420
2
Berkshire Surgical Associates475 Main St, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Directions (413) 644-6499
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Disiena was wonderful , took the time to explain what he was going to do, what to expect. After the surgery he spoke with my family , again explained everything to them. I would highly recommend Dr.Disiena, he listens to you and always answers all your questions...
About Dr. Michael Disiena, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Anatomic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disiena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Disiena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disiena.
