Overview

Dr. Michael Disiena, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Disiena works at Berkshire Surgical Services in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Great Barrington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.