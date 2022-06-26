Overview of Dr. Michael Distefano, MD

Dr. Michael Distefano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Distefano works at Michael C. Distefano, MD in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.