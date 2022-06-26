Dr. Michael Distefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Distefano, MD
Dr. Michael Distefano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Paramus140 N State Rt 17 Ste 255, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 261-5501
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
My ACL was in strings & my meniscus torn off during a game. Soccer career done. 5mths rehab at 17 yrs old and I returned to the soccer field. Here I am turning 44 this year and I still play. I think thats a testament to his work. All I can say was thank you for taking me on as a patient that day.??
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407883887
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- National Polytechnic Institute
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Distefano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Distefano speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.
