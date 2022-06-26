See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Michael Distefano, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (36)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Distefano, MD

Dr. Michael Distefano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Distefano works at Michael C. Distefano, MD in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Distefano's Office Locations

    Paramus
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 255, Paramus, NJ 07652 (201) 261-5501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Meniscus Surgery
Total Hip Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Total Hip Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test

  View other providers who treat Fracture
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 26, 2022
    My ACL was in strings & my meniscus torn off during a game. Soccer career done. 5mths rehab at 17 yrs old and I returned to the soccer field. Here I am turning 44 this year and I still play. I think thats a testament to his work. All I can say was thank you for taking me on as a patient that day.
    Anastasia — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Distefano, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Distefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Distefano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Distefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Distefano works at Michael C. Distefano, MD in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Distefano’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

