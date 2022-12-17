Dr. Michael Distler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Distler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Distler, MD
Dr. Michael Distler, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Toledo (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Distler's Office Locations
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The EMG Dr Distler performed ruled out what I thought was causing my pain. Because Dr Distler is such a great communicator, we were able to get through a lot of past medical history and he passed on great suggestions for my Dr to follow up on to get to the bottom of my pain. He went above and beyond to help me get some timely answers. I will be forever grateful!
About Dr. Michael Distler, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University - MetroHealth Medical Center (GME)
- Mercy St Vincent Medical Center (GME)
- University of Toledo (COM)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Distler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Distler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Distler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distler.
