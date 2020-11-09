See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fenton, MO
Dr. Michael Dixon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Dixon, MD

Dr. Michael Dixon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Dixon works at SSM Health Medical Group in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dixon's Office Locations

    Chotchai Srisuro M.d. Inc.
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste G10, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-7910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2020
    Excellent doctor, always listens and very thorough. Best bedside manner of any doctor I've worked with.
    — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Dixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780786897
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dixon works at SSM Health Medical Group in Fenton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dixon’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

