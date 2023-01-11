See All Hand Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Michael Doarn, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (77)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Doarn, MD

Dr. Michael Doarn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Doarn works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL, Brandon, FL and Sioux City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doarn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  2. 2
    Riverview
    11286 Boyette Rd Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33569 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  3. 3
    Brandon
    560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  4. 4
    TriState Specialists
    2730 Pierce St Ste 300, Sioux City, IA 51104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 224-8677
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2023
    My mother broke her wrist in a car accident whilst visiting us from India. This happened right around New Years 2021, when scheduling anything is a mess due to a shortage of staff. However Dr. Doarn understood our urgency and got my mother booked for surgery a mere 3 days after our initial appointment with him. That was a huge relief as the bone had already started to mend in the wrong way and waiting longer would've made fixing it worse. Dr. Doarn also had great bedside manners. He calmly explained everything to my mother, who isn't fluent in English but understood her options well as he described them. My mother had a swift recovery, full function of her wrist on her dominant hand, back in less than 6 months. She's very grateful for Dr. Doarn's service and skillful completion of her surgery! Thank you Dr. Doarn! :)
    Priyank Naik — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Doarn, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104053966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Doarn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doarn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doarn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doarn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doarn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doarn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Doarn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doarn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doarn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doarn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

