Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD
Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Dobryansky's Office Locations
Lipsg Deep Blue Medical Spa999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3404
East Hills Office2200 Northern Blvd Ste 210, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 439-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
From my initial consultation until surgery day Dr. Dobryansky made me feel comfortable and reassured. He is very knowledgeable and patient. He answered every question I asked with care. He promised to take care of me and that’s what he did. Make Dr. Dobryansky your choice as your doctor. He is an artist.
About Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Department of Plastic Surgery
- NYU Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University
