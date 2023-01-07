Overview of Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD

Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Dobryansky works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.