Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (27)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD

Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Dobryansky works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dobryansky's Office Locations

    Lipsg Deep Blue Medical Spa
    999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3404
    East Hills Office
    2200 Northern Blvd Ste 210, Greenvale, NY 11548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 07, 2023
    From my initial consultation until surgery day Dr. Dobryansky made me feel comfortable and reassured. He is very knowledgeable and patient. He answered every question I asked with care. He promised to take care of me and that’s what he did. Make Dr. Dobryansky your choice as your doctor. He is an artist.
    KristieB — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1073636908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Department of Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • NYU Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dobryansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobryansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobryansky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobryansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobryansky has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobryansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobryansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobryansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobryansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobryansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

