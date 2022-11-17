Dr. Dohrenwend has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dohrenwend, MD
Dr. Michael Dohrenwend, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Only Office7738 Madison Blvd Ste B, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 430-4427
- Crestwood Medical Center
Staff was cordial. Dr. D was knowledgeable and professional. I have previously been going to another GI doctor and Dr. D is very comparable.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922089598
- UAB Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- U South Fla Coll Med|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Dohrenwend has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dohrenwend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Dohrenwend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dohrenwend.
