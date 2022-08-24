Dr. Michael Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dolan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Dolan, MD
Dr. Michael Dolan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Dolan's Office Locations
Stonebridge Location207 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 661-9825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dolan did carpal tunnel surgery today (8-23-2022) on my right hand and I am very satisfied with how everything went. All the nurses were very nice and caring. Everything went as I was told it would go. I highly recommend Dr. Dolan and plan on letting him do my left hand soon. Thanks!!
About Dr. Michael Dolan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952426074
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- St George's University
- Baylor University
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dolan speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.